JEE main result 2019 declared; for score and other details check jeemain.nic.in.

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main - 2019) on Monday.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results and other details on the official website: jeemain.nic.in.

A total of 9,29,198 students had registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session.

In the April session, an increase of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered.

However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The top 2,24,000 rankers in JEE Main (including those who appeared in January exam) will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam.

The five-day long JEE Main exam was concluded on April 12.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs.

Several states also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programmes offered at engineering institutes/colleges funded by state governments.