close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE main result 2019

JEE main result 2019 declared; for score and other details check jeemain.nic.in.

The students who have appeared in the JEE-2019 examination can check the results through the official website: jeemain.nic.in.

JEE main result 2019 declared; for score and other details check jeemain.nic.in.

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main - 2019) on Monday.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results and other details on the official website: jeemain.nic.in.

A total of 9,29,198 students had registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. 

 

Live TV

 

In the April session, an increase of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. 

However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The top 2,24,000 rankers in JEE Main (including those who appeared in January exam) will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam. 

The five-day long JEE Main exam was concluded on April 12.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs.

Several states also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programmes offered at engineering institutes/colleges funded by state governments.

Tags:
JEE main result 2019JEE Main resultsNTA JEE main result 2019jeemain.nic.in.
Next
Story

Congress government's silence on 26/11 attack still hurts: Gautam Gambhir

Must Watch

PT3M13S

Deshhit: Sunny Deol files nomination from Punjab’s Gurdaspur