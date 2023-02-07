JEE Main Result 2023: 20 Students Score Perfect 100 NTA score in Session 1
JEE Main 2023: Over 2.4 lakh females appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 and Meesla Pranathi Sreeja is the female topper with 99.99 percentile, details below.
JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Main 2023 Result for the Session 1 test on jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the findings, 20 candidates received a perfect score for the JEE Main Result and topped the Session 1 exam. The JEE Main 2023 Result was released by NTA in record time. The results for the January Session were released six days after the exam was conducted by the NTA. According to the NTA, 8.6 lakh applicants enrolled for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams. However, no female applicants have received a perfect score. Over 2.4 lakh females took the JEE Main Paper 1, with Meesla Pranathi Sreeja scoring 99.99 percentile. Ten female candidates had NTA scores of 99.
The JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key has already been released by the NTA on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, as of February 5, 2023. The final answer key is currently available to exam candidates. The provisional answer key was previously made accessible.
NTA declares JEE (Main) Session-1 scores for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 20 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/lWfWnsQfaF— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
JEE Main 2023: Toppers List
|Name
|Percentile
|Abhineet Majety
|100th
|Amogh Jalan
|100th
|Apurva Samota
|100th
|Ashik Stenny
|100th
|Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary
|100th
|Deshnak Sanjay Jain
|100th
|Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde
|100th
|Duggineni Venkata Yugesh
|100th
|Gulshan Kumar
|100th
|Guthikonda Abhiram
|100th
|Kaushal Vijayvergiya
|100th
|Krish Gupta
|100th
|Mayank Soni
|100th
|NK Vishwaajith
|100th
|Nipun Goel
|100th
|Rishi Kalara
|100th
|Soham Das
|100th
|Suthar Harshul Sanjyabhai
|100th
|Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy
|100th
JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to check result
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link that reads - "Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech"
- In the newly opened tab, entre your login credential like Application Number, DOB, etc
- Click on submit and your JEE Main Result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download the JEE Main Result 2023 and take a prinout for future reference.
JEE Main 2023; direct link here
pic.twitter.com/OvrWt4AIXN — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 7, 2023
The percentile score is included in the JEE Main result. According to the NTA, the formula for calculating JEE main percentile score is 100 times the number of candidates who appeared in the session with a rating equal to or less than the students divided by the total number of students who appeared in the session.
