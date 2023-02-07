JEE Main Result 2023: 20 Students Score Perfect 100 NTA score in Session 1

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Main 2023 Result for the Session 1 test on jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the findings, 20 candidates received a perfect score for the JEE Main Result and topped the Session 1 exam. The JEE Main 2023 Result was released by NTA in record time. The results for the January Session were released six days after the exam was conducted by the NTA. According to the NTA, 8.6 lakh applicants enrolled for the JEE entrance exam, with 8.22 lakh appearing on the day of the exams. However, no female applicants have received a perfect score. Over 2.4 lakh females took the JEE Main Paper 1, with Meesla Pranathi Sreeja scoring 99.99 percentile. Ten female candidates had NTA scores of 99.

The JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key has already been released by the NTA on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, as of February 5, 2023. The final answer key is currently available to exam candidates. The provisional answer key was previously made accessible.

NTA declares JEE (Main) Session-1 scores for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 20 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/lWfWnsQfaF February 7, 2023

JEE Main 2023: Toppers List

Name Percentile Abhineet Majety 100th Amogh Jalan 100th Apurva Samota 100th Ashik Stenny 100th Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary 100th Deshnak Sanjay Jain 100th Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde 100th Duggineni Venkata Yugesh 100th Gulshan Kumar 100th Guthikonda Abhiram 100th Kaushal Vijayvergiya 100th Krish Gupta 100th Mayank Soni 100th NK Vishwaajith 100th Nipun Goel 100th Rishi Kalara 100th Soham Das 100th Suthar Harshul Sanjyabhai 100th Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 100th

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to check result

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads - "Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech"

In the newly opened tab, entre your login credential like Application Number, DOB, etc

Click on submit and your JEE Main Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the JEE Main Result 2023 and take a prinout for future reference.

The percentile score is included in the JEE Main result. According to the NTA, the formula for calculating JEE main percentile score is 100 times the number of candidates who appeared in the session with a rating equal to or less than the students divided by the total number of students who appeared in the session.