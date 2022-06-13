JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are underway it was commenced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 01 June 2022 and Last date to apply for JEE Mains session 2 is 30 June 2022 (up to 09 pm). Exams for session 2 of JEE are scheduled to be held in the month of July 2022. The deadline for payment of application fees online is June 30, 2022 up to 11.50 pm. The examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

However, all applicants should be aware that they are not required to appear in both JEE Mains 2022 sessions. If a candidate appears in more than one session, the best of their JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be used to compile the merit list/ranking, according to the website.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates:

- JEE Main 2022 session 1 papers will be conducted from 20 to 29 June 2022, and the admit card for the first session is likely to be out today

- The session 2 exams will be conducted from 21 to 30 July 2022.

Here is how you can register for JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022:

-Visit the official site of JEE Mains on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

-Click on JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

-Once done, click on submit and your application will be submitted.

-Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.