JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 to be DECLARED soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 result 2021 soon at its official websites -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Once announced, students can check their JEE Main 2021 scores by following the process mentioned below.

Here's how to check JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

1. Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Once declared, click on the 'Session 4 result' link on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter your Examination Session, Application Number, Date of Birth and the Security Pin (case sensitive) :

4. After filling in your details, click on the 'submit' option.

5. JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 will be displayed.

Meanwhile, students can check their JEE (Main) Session - 4, 2021 FINAL ANSWER KEY at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

