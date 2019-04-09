JEE Main 2019 Analysis: Know expected cut-offs and exam pattern

The National Testing Agency conducted JEE Main exam Paper I for BE/BTech on April 8, 2019. Nearly 1 lakh engineering aspirants appeared for the test across the country. The paper I of JEE Main April 2019 will also be held on April 10 and 12.

The exam is being conducted in two parts – the first one was in January and second time in April.

As per reports, there were no changes in the JEE Main exam pattern of Paper 1. Questions were from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and covering almost all chapters from Class 11 and 12.

Here are the expected cut-offs of JEE Main Paper 1

In 2018, JEE Main cutoff for Paper 1 was 74 for general category students while for OBC, SC, ST and PwD candidates it was 45, 29, 24 and -35 respectively.

Experts believe that the cut-offs for 2019 will be higher than last year. The cut-off for general could be around 70 to 80 for general category.

The paper had three parts :

Part I: Physics (30 questions)

Part II: Chemistry (30 questions)

Part III: Mathematics (30 questions)

Marking scheme: +4 marks for a correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted All questions were of multiple choice with a single correct answer objective type.

The next JEE Main Paper 1 exam is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 12.

The reporting time for students is 7:30 am. The exam, however, began at 9:30 am and ended at 12.30 pm.