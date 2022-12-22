JEE Mains 2023: NTA releases Mains exam syllabus at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check complete syllabus, exam pattern here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the syllabus for JEE Mains 2023 exam. The syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry has been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Concerned candidates can check the schedule by following these steps.

JEE Mains 2023 exam syllabus: Steps to download

Candidates should go to the official website of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then on the homepage, they should look for the public notices section

Then click on the link which reads, “Syllabus of JEE(Main)-2023”

The syllabus will open up on screen

Go through the same, download it and take its printout

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.