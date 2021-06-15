हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE

JEE Mains Exam 2021: NTA to announce revised schedule by June 31, check details

Earlier last month, owing to the rising number of COVID cases across the country, the Centre had postponed both April and May session Exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the new schedule for JEE Main 2021 April and May Exams by end of the month. Once released, the student can download the full schedule from jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

Reports claimed that the conducting body will review the COVID situation before announcing the schedule for pending entrance exams. Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that both April and May sessions would be held between a gap of 20 to 25 days.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while announcing the decision said Looking at the present situation of COVID 19 & keeping students’ safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.”

Since the number of COVID-19 cases are declining, experts are of the view that JEE Main 2021 exams may be conducted in the third week of July or the second week of August.

While the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session was scheduled for April 27, 28, and 30, the May session was scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. In 2020 also, the JEE Main exam was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The JEE Main 2020 was conducted from September 1-6, followed by JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.

