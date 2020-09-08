हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE Mains result 2020

JEE Mains result 2020: NTA likely to release answer key today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in on on Tuesday (September 8). Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website.

JEE Mains result 2020: NTA likely to release answer key today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in on on Tuesday (September 8). Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website.

A media report said that a provisional answer key for 8,58,273 candidates could be released soon and the results will be announced on the basis of the answer key. However,  there is no official confirmation about the announcement date and time of the official answer keys. But the results are likely to be declared on 11 September, according to the tentative schedule on jeeadv.ac.in and therefore, the agency is expected to release the answer key soon.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 across 600 centres.

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Following are the steps to check JEE Main 2020 answer key:

STEP 1: Once made available, candidates need to go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.  
STEP 2: Click on the link that reads - JEE Mains 2020 answer key  
STEP 3: Enter the application number and password and click on the submit button.  
STEP 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.  
STEP 5: Candidates should download the PDF file and compare answers.

After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling.

