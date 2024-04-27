New Delhi: With steadfast determination and relentless effort spanning across the past couple of years, Nilkrishna Gajare, hailing from a humble farming family in the picturesque landscapes of Maharashtra's Washim district, has clinched the coveted All India Rank 1 in the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. Originating from the quaint village of Belkhed nestled within Washim, Nilkrishna embarked on a journey marked by disciplined study routines, dedicating over 10 hours each day to meticulously prepare for the formidable examinations. The much-anticipated results of the JEE Mains, orchestrated by the esteemed National Testing Agency, were unveiled amidst anticipation and excitement on a recent Thursday.

In an interview with PTI conducted over the telephone, Nilkrishna's father, Nirmal Gajare, expressed his sheer elation, articulating his profound happiness and pride in his son's remarkable achievement, struggling to find adequate words to convey his emotions.

Reflecting on Nilkrishna's educational journey, Nirmal Gajare reminisced about his son's formative years spent at Rajeshwar Convent in Akola and J C High School in Karanja Lad, Washim, during which Nilkrishna resided with his aunt. He fondly recalled Nilkrishna's exceptional academic prowess and notable athletic abilities, recounting his active participation in both district and national-level archery tournaments.

Presently, at the age of 19, Nilkrishna is pursuing his academic endeavors at the esteemed Shree Dnyaneshwar Maskuji Burungale Science and Arts College in Shegaon, where he continues to pursue excellence with unwavering determination.

A peek into Nilkrishna's daily routine reveals a disciplined lifestyle characterized by early morning wake-up calls at 4 am, followed by two hours of intensive study sessions, interspersed with rejuvenating "pranayam" (breathing exercises). His academic pursuits resume at 8:30 am, culminating in a well-deserved rest by 10 pm, as described by his proud father.

Expressing his aspirations for his son's future endeavors, Nirmal Gajare articulated his earnest desire for Nilkrishna to excel not only academically but also in life, underscoring his relentless support and motivation towards achieving aspirations beyond his own reach.

As Nilkrishna sets his sights on the next milestone in his educational journey, aiming to secure admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, his ambitions soar higher as he envisions himself contributing to the realm of science as a distinguished scientist.

With the euphoria of his recent triumph still lingering, Nilkrishna finds himself immersed in preparations for the forthcoming JEE-Advanced examinations, slated to be held next month, unwavering in his pursuit of realizing his dreams and aspirations.