New Delhi: At just 19 years old, Avula Durgaprasad, hailing from a rural background, accomplished a feat that seemed insurmountable to others: scoring an impressive 96.48 percent in the JEE mains exam, all while grappling with the recent loss of his mother on the very day of the examination.

Balancing the profound love for his late mother Narasamma, who, despite her blindness, had been his unwavering support throughout his journey, and his fervent ambition to carve out a successful path in life, Durgaprasad faced the exam amidst personal tragedy. Despite the weight of grief clouding his thoughts, he summoned his resilience and determination, ultimately succeeding in the test.

Born into impoverished conditions, Durgaprasad's academic excellence is a testament to his relentless diligence and unwavering resolve, nurtured by the encouragement of his parents, particularly his mother. As the younger of two siblings, he achieved remarkable scores, securing a perfect 10/10 percentile in SCC and 940 marks in Intermediate. His educational journey unfolded in institutions near Khammam.

Durgaprasad's father, Mohan Reddy, a farmer, married Narasamma despite her visual impairment, a testament to their enduring love and commitment. Their elder son, Jayasimha Reddy, is pursuing law in Hyderabad. Originating from the Maoist-affected region of Kaliveru in Cherla mandal, Mohan Reddy relocated his family to Kaikondaigudem in Khammam for better educational opportunities.

Despite the adversities of poverty, Durgaprasad remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence. Devoid of the resources for formal coaching, he relied on self-study, fuelled by his ambition to excel in the JEE. Tragically, his mother's declining health culminated in her passing on the day of his exam, marking one of the most challenging moments of his life.

In a poignant tribute, Durgaprasad dedicated his JEE achievement to his beloved mother, acknowledging her unwavering support during pivotal moments. He expressed aspirations to fulfil his parents' dream by pursuing a career as an IAS officer.

Filled with pride, Mohan Reddy celebrated his son's remarkable accomplishment, attributing it to the values and discipline instilled in them from a young age.