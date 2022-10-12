NewsIndia
JEECUP COUNSELING 2022

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 6 registration link active at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to fill choices

JEECUP 2022: The registration link for round 6 is now active on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can fill the choices through direct link provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JEECUP 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP round 6 counselling link is now active on official website. Anyone who failed the UPJEE exam or was rejected in the previous rounds may register for this round. Candidates must visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in and follow the instructions there in order to take advantage of this opportunity.

Candidates must provide their application number and password to log in. Additionally, they will be requested to upload the necessary files. According to the schedule, candidates who did not pay in advance may still do so between October 11 and October 12, 2022. The deadline for registration is October 12, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply and fill in choices

  • Go to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Look for candidate activity board
  • Click on “Choice Filling of All Registered Candidates for Round 6”
  • Then candidates will have to enter their application number and password to log in
  • Fill in choices, and submit the same
  • Download and take its printout for future reference

Seat selection and locking for Round 6 must be completed by October 12. Candidates should be aware that they must select the options listed on the timetable. On October 13, 2022, the allotment results are expected to be released.

 

JEECUP Counseling 2022jeecup round 6jeecup round 6 counsellingJeecup Counsellingjeecup 6th round counselling date

