JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 5 Registrations, Choice Filling last date TODAY on jeecupadmissions.nic.in- Check time and more here

JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 5 Registrations, Choice Filling last date today, September 30, 2022, scroll down for time and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEECUP Counselling 2022: JEECUP Counseling or Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh Counseling 2022 is currently underway. The council is conducting multiple rounds of counseling. JEECUP Round 5 Registrations last date is today so candidates who are yet to fill in the forms can apply on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. As per the schedule issued by JEECUP, the last date to apply for the 5th round of counselling for UP Polytechnic is today, September 30, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 1, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website for JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022’
  • Enter your UPJEE 2022 roll number or application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for
  • Fill in the form and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Important Dates for Round 5

Registrations begin September 28, 2022
Last date to apply September 30, 2022
Round 5 Seat Allotment Result October 1, 2022
Document verification at Help Centres October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 PM
Fee deposition October 1 to 3, 2022

Applications for JEECUP Counseling can be submitted by applicants who passed the UPJEE 2022 exam, non-qualified candidates, and candidates from other states. Candidates may apply for the following round if they are not given a seat allotment in Round 5.

 

