NewsIndia
JEECUP 2022

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 registrations begins on jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Candidates who wish to apply for the 5th Round of UP Polytechnic counselling can submit their applications till tomorrow on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 registrations begins on jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations have begun for Round 5 of UP Polytechnic Counselling. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling process to seek admission in polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh can submit their applications on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule issued by JEECUP, the last date to apply for the 5th round of counselling for UP Polytechnic is tomorrow, September 30, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 1, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website for JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022’
  • Enter your UPJEE 2022 roll number or application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for
  • Fill in the form and upload all the required documents
  • Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Important Dates for Round 5

Registrations begin September 28, 2022
Last date to apply September 30, 2022
Round 5 Seat Allotment Result October 1, 2022
Document verification at Help Centres October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 PM
Fee deposition October 1 to 3, 2022

Applications for JEECUP Counseling can be submitted by applicants who passed the UPJEE 2022 exam, non-qualified candidates, and candidates from other states. Candidates may apply for the following round if they are not given a seat allotment in Round 5.

 

Live Tv

JEECUP 2022jeecup seat allotment result 2022jeecup round 5 seat allotment result 2022jeecup round 5

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022