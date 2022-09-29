JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 registrations begins on jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP Counselling 2022 registrations have begun for Round 5 of UP Polytechnic Counselling. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling process to seek admission in polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh can submit their applications on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule issued by JEECUP, the last date to apply for the 5th round of counselling for UP Polytechnic is tomorrow, September 30, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 1, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website for JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Registration and Choice Filling of Round 5 of JEECUP Counselling 2022’

Enter your UPJEE 2022 roll number or application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Fill in the form and upload all the required documents

Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 – Important Dates for Round 5

Registrations begin September 28, 2022 Last date to apply September 30, 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result October 1, 2022 Document verification at Help Centres October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 PM Fee deposition October 1 to 3, 2022

Applications for JEECUP Counseling can be submitted by applicants who passed the UPJEE 2022 exam, non-qualified candidates, and candidates from other states. Candidates may apply for the following round if they are not given a seat allotment in Round 5.