JEECUP Result 2022 declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Download UP Polytechnic rank cards, check details here

JEECUP Result 2022: The results of the UP Polytechnic entrance exam were released on July 18, 2022. UP JEECUP Polytechnic rank cards can be downloaded from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Scroll down for steps and a direct link provided below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEECUP Result 2022 declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Download UP Polytechnic rank cards, check details here

JEECUP Result 2022: The announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP JEECUP Result 2022 was made on July 18, 2022. Candidates can now access their UP Polytechnic entrance exam results and JEECUP score cards at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The direct link is provided below. As previously announced, the UP Polytechnic result link was activated this evening. The exam body had stated that the UP JEECUP results would be available this evening, but the time had not been specified previously.

JEECUP Result 2022 declared – Here's how to check result

  • Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2022 Score Card link. (Direct link given above)
  • A new page would open where you have to enter your application number and other details.
  • Your JEECUP UP Polytechnic result will be displayed on your screen.
  • Download and print a copy of the scores for future references.

JEECUP Result declared, direct link here

The UP JEECUP Result 2022 for the UP Polytechnic entrance exam held from June 27 to 30, 2022 has been released. All candidates in the various JEECUP groups - A, B-K, E1/E2 - can download their UP Polytechnic exam results and keep the score card safe for future admissions. Times Now wishes to congratulate all candidates on their JEECUP 2022 Results.

