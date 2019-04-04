JeM chief Masood Azhar's nephew killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

In a major victory to the security forces, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was killed in Pinglish village in Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, three terrorists were killed on March 11 including Azhar's nephew Mohammad Umar alias Khalid along with with the mastermind of Pulwama terror attack Mudasir Ahmed Khan. Umar, the son of Ibrahim Azhar, has been identified as a Pakistani national.

According to the police records, the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were wanted for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including the attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Many terror crime cases were registered against them.

They were involved in the Lethpora attack on CRPF camp.

Arms and ammunition including assault rifles were also recovered from the site of the encounter on March 11.

According to reports, JeM on Wednesday conducted a memorial service for him.

"Yes, he has been killed. His code name was Khalid. He was killed on March 11 at Pinglish in Tral, south Kashmir. He was killed with Mudasir Ahmad Khan, a local militant," said sources to Zee News.