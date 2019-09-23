JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot reactivated, confirms Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday informed that the terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, which was attacked by the Indian Air Force in February to avenge the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, has been reactivated. According to General Rawat, the fact that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot has been reactivated suggests that it was destroyed earlier.

Speaking at the Young Leaders Training Wing programme in Chennai, the Army chief said that India would not repeat the actions carried out in the past. “We did surgical strikes and airstrikes, now let’s keep the enemy guessing,” he said.

General Rawat further said that as many as 500 terrorists were waiting across the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. He said that soon after the temperature starts falling, the terrorists would be pushed into the Indian territory through areas which have less snow.

The Balakot airstrike was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February 2019, just days after 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in an attack on a convoy by terrorists.

Following the airstrike, IAF chief Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had said that its military objective was achieved.

General Bipin Rawat had also hailed the IAF fighters, saying that the airstrike would ensure that terrorists being trained across the border do not survive to carry out attack against India.

The brave IAF pilots - One Wing Commander and four Squadron Leaders - who carried out the Balakot airstrike were awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry.

IAF Wing Commander Amit Ranjan, Squadron Leaders Rahul Basoya, Pankaj Bhujade, BKN Reddy and Shashank Singh were honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for bombing the JeM terror camp in the Pakistan town.

Following the Balakot airstrike, Pakistan made attempts to violate the Indian airspace. However, the attempt was foiled by bravehearts like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal.

A MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft during the aerial combat. He was, however, captured by Pakistan and remained in the neighbouring country for almost 60 hours before being handed over to India.