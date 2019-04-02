JeM terrorist involved in Lethpora terror attack arrested by NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Nisar Ahmed Tantray as soon as landed at Delhi airport after being deported from UAE.

Nisar, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, was involved in a fidayeen attack on a CRPF group centre at Lethpura on the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017.

He had fled away to UAE on February 1, 2019 after one of his associates was arrested by NIA . Nisar was produced before NIA court for police remand. He is younger brother of Noor Tantray, the JeM commander who was killed by security forces in an encounter at Pulwama on December 26, 2017.

The CRPF group centre in Lethpora was attacked by three terrorists and NIA was given the responsibility to probe this attack, which had claimed the lives of five CRPF personnel. The probe by NIA had revealed that the cowardly attack was carried by Jaish terrorists. The three terrorists involved in the attack were identified as Fardeen Ahmed, Manzoor Baba and Abdul Shakoor.

The three terrorists were killed by security forces after the attack. Fardeen and Manzoor were resident of Pulwama, while Abdul Shakoor was a Pakistani national.

The mastermind of this attack was Faiyaz Ahmed from Pulwama. He was arrested by NIA on February 4, 2019. According to NIA sources, Faiyaz was an overground worker of Jaish and he had provided shelter to the terrorists who carried out the Lethpora attack. Besides this, Faiyaz also provided all kind of logistic support to the three terrorists.