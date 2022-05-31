Jewelegance anniversary collection: The route to the heart of a women

Since ages, jewelry has been ruling the hearts of women and making them look one-of-a-kind. Jewelry is more than just a fashion accessory; it's a time-honored way of expressing the most significant and beautiful moments of joy in your life. Ornaments tend to complement the graceful form of a woman and epitomize the ideal beauty and mystery inherent in nature. And the brand 'Jewelegance' is making it possible with its artistic & unique jewelry collection.

With its simple designs and noteworthy trends, the leading jewelry brand "Jewelegance" adds elegance to people's fashion. Different pieces are worn to symbolize different meanings, such as security, grace, wisdom, and prosperity. And the eCommerce jewelry brand 'Jewelegance' understands the needs and wants of the customers. From providing a spectrum of choices to keep updated with the latest trends, the brand is doing it all.

The customer-centric brand brings out the best in a woman, making them feel stylish, confident, beautiful, yet extraordinary at the same time. Founded under the leadership of Dhruval Shah, the brand is marching ahead and climbing the stairs of excellence where success meets expectations. Incepted during the hot summer months of 2018, the brand is round-the-clock working to introduce jewelry pieces that appreciate one's uniqueness and makes their journey memorable.

With the vision to make space for jewelry in the online market segment, the brand is bringing pieces that value one's charm and charisma. Seeing India's massive expansion in e-commerce has indeed propelled numerous businesses- and the jewelry industry is no exception to this. The eccentric motto of the brand is to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry of world-class quality and sell them at an affordable price range. Everything from earrings, rings, mangalsutras, bracelets, necklace sets, and bangles is precisely crafted to capture the attention of discerning shoppers.

The brand has recently announced its anniversary sale collection, which will commence on May 22 and end on June 12. Moreover, the sale collection comprises comfortable jewelry that is customized for personal adornment. Jewelegance, an eCommerce platform & jewelry aggregator, provides the customers with original artwork and offers them the option of customization at their fingertips.

The sale calls for incredible offers, including '0 percent EMI Interest Installment Scheme,' 'Book Now & Buy Later', 'Getting ₹299/gm making charges on a purchase above 25 grams', 'Getting ₹399/gm making charges on a purchase below 25 grams', and also '₹100/gm savings on all rapid delivery products'. These exciting offers are available now, keeping in mind the customer-centric vision of the brand.

The founder of the brand Dhruval Shah talks about his success, vision, and future plans for the company. He says, "Ornamentation catches the eyes of the beholder and fulfills a promising purpose. It makes every occasion special with unique designs and symbols and conveys the richness and completeness that is natural to nature. Our brand, Jewelegance, bridges the gap between retailing and online shopping. Moreover, we look forward to protecting memories as ornaments stay with families for long periods. Customer satisfaction is our top-most priority, and we work tirelessly to bring smiles on every customer's face who connects with us."

Considering the changing landscape of the jewelry industry, Dhruval decided to start his brand Jewelegance in 2018 to meet all of their clients' jewelry needs. He places high importance on his client relationships, which is why his company never fails to wow when it comes to providing excellent customer service. Dhruval Shah built a high-value digital jewelry marketplace with a significant global presence using a customer-centric approach.

The brand also provides original photos of the jewelry through customer care, unlike other e-commerce platforms, so that their buyer can glance at the exact look of the ornament, making them stand out from their competitors. With its international shipping services, free domestic shipping, BIS Hallmark & certified jewelry, the brand has manifested its solid position in the creative industry. Besides this, the brand has successfully built its strong social media presence and has more than 250K followers on its Instagram handle, 'myjewelegance'. With playful designs and thought functionality, there is no doubt that the brand is going to touch the skylines in the coming years.

Testimonials:

Rashmi Nayak:

I randomly checked out for a particular pendant online and stumbled upon Jewelegance’s page. Before I could check out the page, I wanted to check the reviews to be sure to venture into buying from them. This has been my first experience, and the entire team of Jewelegance has been so patient and cooperative, from sharing information about the jewelry I asked for to the time of transfer of money and then to the time of delivery. I loved the product I purchased from Jewelegance, and I cannot buy more from them here-onwards without any doubt. The thought of sending masks and an embroidered jola was the surprise quotient.

To know more about the brand visit: https://www.jewelegance.com/