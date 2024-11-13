Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma Takes Budelkhand To Global Stage

Anurag Sharma, a member of the Jhansi Lalitpur Lok Sabha Constituency, has made Bundelkhand proud on the international stage by leading the Indian delegation at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney Australia. This conference features talks about parliamentary democracy and governance with members of parliament from various member countries. Sharma is leading a delegation of Selected MPs, which includes all of India's Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Speakers.

MP Anurag Sharma's contribution as Treasurer of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Anurag Sharma is known not only as the MP of the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency but also as an effective administrator, successful businessman, and experienced politician. His stint as Treasurer of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association resulted in huge success for the CPA. Under his leadership, the CPA was recognised as a permanent institution in the United Kingdom after being registered as a charity. This shift is a key step toward the CPA's restructuring and administrative reform under his direction, which will ensure the association's continued operation and more efficient use of resources.

History and Objectives of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, founded in 1911, is one of the Commonwealth's oldest organisations. Its headquarters are in London, and it aims to promote understanding of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social, and cultural dimensions of parliamentary democracy. The CPA's goal is to bring together parliamentarians and legislators from Commonwealth countries and create a platform for sharing information regarding parliamentary processes.

The Association's mission is to improve parliamentary democracy and help member countries implement best practices for governance. It contributes significantly to the strengthening of democratic processes by allowing legislators from its member countries to share their experiences.

Main theme of 67th CPA Conference: 'Connect, Empower, Sustain: Setting the course for resilient democracy'

The main theme of the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference held in Sydney is – "Connect, Empower, Sustain: Setting the course for resilient democracy". At this conference, parliamentarians from different countries will share their views and experiences to further strengthen democratic processes.

The objective of the conference is to build resilient and responsive democratic systems, which can function effectively with changing times. MP Anurag Sharma is leading the Indian delegation in this conference, which is also participating as Speaker of Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils of various states. This is a symbol of his leadership efficiency, which is playing an important role in enhancing the reputation of India's Parliament and parliamentary processes at the international level.

MP Sharma paying courtesy visit to the Governor of New South Wales, Australia

Anurag Sharma: From Bundelkhand to global platform

The journey of MP Anurag Sharma is a tale of inspiration. His work approach has made him a well-liked leader and effective administrator. He is an MP from Jhansi, which is known as the centre of Bundelkhand. He has always been willing to learn about the issues facing the area and come up with answers. He has a particular place in the hearts of the people in the area because of his clean image and his consideration for the public.

In addition to his political activities, he has a prosperous commercial career. Under his direction, numerous significant initiatives have been carried out with success, resulting in the region's social and economic advancement. He is the first Bundelkhand MP to achieve international recognition and serve in numerous significant capacities for India.

Key highlights of his contribution as Treasurer of CPA

MP Anurag Sharma was chosen Treasurer of the CPA for three years in 2022, marking a historic achievement for India after 17 years. During his leadership, the CPA took several significant measures to improve several parliamentary processes. A bill was recently submitted to the British Parliament to make the CPA an Act of the British Government.

This revision would align the trust deed of the CPA's working capital fund with modern charity governance norms, thereby improving the fund's administrative structure and processes. This has made it possible to streamline the association's administrative processes and improve governance. As a result, the treasurer will assume the job of overseer. The CPA's working capital fund will help to reinforce the association's commitments, such as promoting parliamentary democracy and providing funds for member country growth. CPA officials will be eligible for immunity, just like diplomats.

Treasurer of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and head of Indian delegation, Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma sharing information with the delegation from India

The Indian delegation's briefing

Anurag Sharma provided comprehensive details on the forthcoming program while presiding over the Indian group that travelled to Sydney to attend the conference. He updated all of the delegates on the various sessions and discussions in his capacity as the chairman of the Indian delegation and the treasurer of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

This event was attended by Members of Parliament, representatives of the Indian government, and speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council of several Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and others.

The Indian delegation will actively participate in conversations and debates on world problems in addition to providing a strong national representation at this stage.

A courtesy call to the governor of New South Wales

MP Anurag Sharma visited Australia's Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency Margaret Beazley AC KC, while he was in Sydney. MP Sharma and Governor Margaret Beazley had a thorough conversation about shared interests and potential partnerships during this courtesy call.

This encounter opens up new avenues for collaboration and the advancement of India-Australian relations while also enhancing MP Sharma's significant global influence.

Joint photo of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Impact Of Modernization And Amendment

By bringing the trust deed of the CPA working capital fund into compliance with contemporary charity governance norms, this revision would enhance the fund's administrative framework and procedures. This has made it possible to improve governance and streamline the association's administrative procedures. Consequently, the Treasurer will act as an oversight. The CPA's working capital fund will be used to support member nations' growth and enhance parliamentary democracy. The trust deed's modifications represent a significant step in advancing the union's objective. The union's operations will rise as a result of this reform, which also makes the union's governance more effective and transparent. The purpose of these revisions was to support education and parliamentary democracy in Commonwealth nations, which will enable the trustees to effectively carry out the union's duties.

The CPA's money will also be utilised to advance awareness and education in parliamentary democracies. In addition to strengthening parliamentary procedures, this will encourage legislators to communicate with one another.

Jhansi and Bundelkhand are proud of MP Anurag Sharma's leadership and accomplishments. A significant accomplishment in the fields of education and parliamentary democracy has been made possible by the CPA's designation as a permanent institution under his direction. His accomplishment is a significant and motivating turning point for Bundelkhand as well as for India as a whole.

Treasurer of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and head of Indian delegation, Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma addressing the Executive Committee of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

His accomplishment will be crucial to bolstering Indian democracy both nationally and regionally. India's position in world politics will be further strengthened by his leadership of the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Union Conference, which will showcase the strength and impact of India's parliamentary democracy on a worldwide scale. As a result, Bundelkhand's pride and India's standing abroad are taking on new dimensions under MP Anurag Sharma's tenure.