Jharkhand: 8 Held In Murder Of Jamshedpur Youth Over Road Rage During Durga Puja

The incident happened in the early hours of October 13, Vijaya Dashami, when Pillai along with his four friends was returning home after visiting puja pandals.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 01:11 AM IST|Source: PTI
Jharkhand: 8 Held In Murder Of Jamshedpur Youth Over Road Rage During Durga Puja Representational Image. (Pexels)

Jamshedpur: Eight people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand during Durga Puja, police said on Wednesday.

Devraj Pillai, a resident of Kadma police station area, was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation after he hit a motorcycle with his two-wheeler, they said.

The incident happened in the early hours of October 13, Vijaya Dashami, when Pillai along with his four friends was returning home after visiting puja pandals. The two-wheeler that he hit belonged to a member of a rival group.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore said Pillai was stabbed with a knife and another person was also injured in the clash.

Based on the CCTV footage as well as information received from locals, "eight anti-social elements who were also out visiting pandals and carrying knives were arrested from the nearby Gurudwara Basti", he said.

Police have recovered the knife used in the crime, two motorcycles and a scooter, the SSP said.

A case was registered and an investigation underway, he said.

