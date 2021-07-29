Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10 results declared, 95.93% students pass

New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on Thursday (July 29) declared the Class 10 results. The results were announced at a press conference by Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The students can check their results and download their marksheets from official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage recorded this year was 95.93% for Class 10 students, which is a high jump from last year when 75.01% of students were declared pass. Out of the 433571 students who registered for the exam, around 415924 candidates passed the JAC Class 10 exams 2021.

The Jharkhand board exams were cancelled this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have been awarded marks on the basis of their class 9 finals. No merit or any topper has been declared by the Jharkhand Board.

Category-wise results

General category: Out of 278115 students, as many as 266730 students have passed, taking the pass percentage for the general category to 95.90 percent.

Scheduled Tribe (ST)- Out of 51937 students, 48935 have passed. The pass percentage stands at 95.20 per cent.

OBC- A total of 59498 students had registered for the exam, out of which 57513 have passed. The pass percentage is 96.66 per cent.

Scheduled Castes (SC)- Out of the total 18966 students, nearly 17943 have passed, taking the pass percentage to 94.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, for students who are dissatisfied with their marks, special exams will be conducted. However, the exact dates of the exams are yet to be announced. It will be held once the pandemic situation comes under control.

Many states including Kerala, West Bengal released their results recently. The Supreme Court had earlier asked the boards to announce the results by July 31.

