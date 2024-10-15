Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Dates, Phases, Voting Time, Full Schedule

Jharkhand Election Dates 2024: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assembly Polls for Jharkhand on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with the two Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the details for the polls. The state will go to the polls in four phases starting November (*dates to be updated shortly).

As per the Election Commission of India trends, the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand is likely to go to the polls in four or five phases while the counting of votes will take place either in the last week of November or December.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Full Schedule 2024 (*To Be updated shortly)

Nomination Filing Start Date:

Nomination Filing End Date:

Scrutiny of nomination:

Withdrawal of nomination:

Voting Date:

Result Counting Date:

The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) across the state.

In 2019, the Jharkhand assembly elections were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The counting of votes was held on December 21. In the assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha got 30 seats while the Congress won 16 seats. The BJP won 25 seats, the AJSU two and then JVM(P) led by Babulal Marandi got three seats. Two months after the assembly poll results, Marandi merged his JVM party with the BJP in February 2020.