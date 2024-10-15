Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807058https://zeenews.india.com/india/jharkhand-assembly-election-2024-dates-phases-voting-time-full-schedule-2807058.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Dates, Phases, Voting Time, Full Schedule

Jharkhand Vidhansabha Election Dates 2024: The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Dates, Phases, Voting Time, Full Schedule

Jharkhand Election Dates 2024: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assembly Polls for Jharkhand on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with the two Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the details for the polls. The state will go to the polls in four phases starting November (*dates to be updated shortly)

As per the Election Commission of India trends, the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand is likely to go to the polls in four or five phases while the counting of votes will take place either in the last week of November or December. 

Jharkhand Assembly Election Full Schedule 2024 (*To Be updated shortly)

Nomination Filing Start Date: 
Nomination Filing End Date: 
Scrutiny of nomination: 
Withdrawal of nomination: 
Voting Date: 
Result Counting Date:

The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) across the state.

In 2019, the Jharkhand assembly elections were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The counting of votes was held on December 21. In the assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha got 30 seats while the Congress won 16 seats. The BJP won 25 seats, the AJSU two and then JVM(P) led by Babulal Marandi got three seats. Two months after the assembly poll results, Marandi merged his JVM party with the BJP in February 2020. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK