Jharkhand BJP MP Demands New Union Territory Due To 'Rising' Muslim Population; Know Why

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday triggerred a controversy by demanding that border areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal be declared a Union Territory and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented in the region or else Hindus will disappear. Dubey while taking part in the debate over Union Budget 2024-25 cited "exponential growth" of the Muslim population in the region as the reason behind his demand. Citing these concerns, he further demanded for implementation of NRC in Jharkhand.

Allegations of Demographic Shift

Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand, alleged that there has been a significant decline in the tribal population in the region, while the Muslim population is rising exponentially. He claimed that in 2000, tribals formed 36% of the population in Santhal Pargana, but today their population has dwindled to 26%.

"Where did 10% of the tribals vanish? This House never worries about them, it indulges in vote bank politics. Our State Government - JMM and Congress - are not taking any action over this,"the BJP MP added.

Intrusion From Bangladesh

The BJP MP further alleged that there has been an influx of people from Bangladesh, particularly from Malda and Murshidabad in West Bengal, who are "ousting local people" and leading to a decline in Hindu population. He claimed that Hindu villages are being emptied and the state police are unable to stop this under the current JMM and Congress-led government.

He continued, "Intrusion from Bangladesh is rising in our states. Bangladeshi intruders are marrying tribal women...There are 100 tribal 'mukhiya' in our area but their husbands are Muslims...Riots broke out in Pakur's Taranagar-Ilami and Dagapara, because people from Malda and Murshidabad are ousting our people and Hindu villages are going empty. This is a serious matter."

Demand For NRC, UT Status

Dubey demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand and urged the government to declare Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Malda, and Murshidabad as a Union Territory to address these concerns. He warned that if nothing is done, Hindus will "disappear" from the region.

Challenge To Prove Him Wrong

The BJP MP challenged anyone to prove him wrong, saying he is ready to resign if his claims are incorrect. He also urged the government to send a Committee of the House to the region to investigate the matter and implement the report of the Law Commission from 2010. Dubey's demands have sparked a controversy, with many questioning the basis of his claims and the implications of his demands.