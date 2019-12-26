Jharkhand BJP president Laxman Giluwa resigns following party’s loss in Assembly election

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Laxman Giluwa on Wednesday (December 25) resigned from his post taking responsibility of the party’s crushing defeat in recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly election.

BJP sources said that Giluwa sent his resignation to party’s national president Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. It is to be noted that Giluwa contested and lost from Chakradharpur seat.

”Due to the party performance falling below expectations in Vidhan Sabha elections 2019 the party’s state president Laxman Giluwa has submitted his resignation to the national president taking responsibility for the defeat,” read a letter issued by the state party’s head Hemant Das.

The BJP won just 25 seats in the 81-seat assembly, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance succeeded in winning 49 seats paving way for their government formation in Jharkhand.

Shortly, after the results showed that the BJP will be unable to return to power in Jharkhand, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he respects the mandate of the people. Shah expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for giving the BJP an opporutnity to work for their development.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Hemant Soren was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party on Tuesday (December 24). Soren is scheduled to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on Sunday in Ranchi.