Jharkhand board results

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2020 to be announced today at 1 pm

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination results on Wednesday (July 8, 2020). As many as 3.85 lakh students appeared for the matriculation exams this year.

As per news reports, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm.

Students can check their marks at - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

How to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website
Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details
Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

The JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in the 2019 Board examination. 

It was announced in 2019 that students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division.

Usually, JAC announces the results by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

