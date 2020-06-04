Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8th result 2020 declared, check online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Class 8th Result 2020 on Thursday on its official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh confirmed that the JAC Class 8th Result 2020 has been declared. The result is also available online at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in. The result has also been made available on some third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

Students cannot access the results directly. However, school principals and School Administrators can check the JAC class 8th results of their respective school online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

After verifying the JAC 8th Result 2020, the school headmasters will share the result scorecards or marksheets with the students. Therefore, students and parents who were planning to check JAC 8th Class Result 2020 directly will not be able to do so via jacresults.com.

The council conducted the JAC 8th exam in the month of January. Around 5 lakh students had appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 8th exam.

The announcement of the result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in India.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

Here's how you can check the JAC Class 8th result 2020:

1. School principals can visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads, “JAC Class 8th result 2020”

3. A login page will be displayed on the screen

4. Enter your credentials and log in

5. The JAC Class 8th result for your school will appear on the display screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.