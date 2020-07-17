Jharkhand Board JAC postpones Intermediate 12th Results 2020, suspense for students continues, check jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Ranchi: The suspense on the results of the Science, Commerce and Arts streams of class 12 students continued on Friday (July 17). The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) which was all set to release JAC 12th Result 2020 on Friday (July 17) on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 1 pm, has now decided to release the results at 5 pm, citing some unavoidable circumstances.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 will be released at 5 PM now for all the streams – Arts, Commerce and Science.

Once declared, students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

The JAC 12th Result 2020 will be available on Jharkhand board official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto was expected to announce the result of Class 12 examination via a press conference at 1 pm in presence of board officials. However, the results will now be declared at 5 pm on Friday. Unlike other years, the results of all the streams will be announced on the same day.

Around 3 lakh students had appeared for JAC 12th exams 2020. It must be borne in mind that the online results are only provisional in nature, hence the students will have to approach their respective school to collect the original mark sheets.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, which is jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

In 2019, the JAC declared class 12th Results in May. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pass percentage of Arts was at 79.97 per cent, Commerce at 70.44 per cent and Science at 57.01 per cent in 2019.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on July 8.