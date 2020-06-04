हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020

Jharkhand Board to declare class 8th result 2020 on June 4; here's how to check online

Jharkhand Board 8th result 2020 will be released by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 2 pm on Thursday (June 4). JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced on Wednesday (June 3) that the the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday. Jharkhand Class 8 Results will also be published online via the official websites of Jharkhand Board i.e. jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.com.

Jharkhand Board to declare class 8th result 2020 on June 4; here&#039;s how to check online

Jharkhand Board 8th result 2020 will be released by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 2 pm on Thursday (June 4). JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced on Wednesday (June 3) that the the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday. Jharkhand Class 8 Results will also be published online via the official websites of Jharkhand Board i.e. jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.com.

In the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be published online only on the official result portals of the board. At 2 pm, students can log onto jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in to check the result.

Here's how you can check the result online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in / jacresults.com
Step 2: Find and Click on Link for JAC 8th Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the website
Step 4: Verify and submit the details
Step 5: Your JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep it for future reference.

It is learnt that the result will also be available via Result checking mobile applications available on PlayStore. 

Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020
Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 to be declared today at jac.jharhkand.gov.in
