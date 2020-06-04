Jharkhand Board to declare class 8th result 2020 on June 4; here's how to check online

Jharkhand Board 8th result 2020 will be released by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 2 pm on Thursday (June 4). JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced on Wednesday (June 3) that the the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday. Jharkhand Class 8 Results will also be published online via the official websites of Jharkhand Board i.e. jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.com.

In the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be published online only on the official result portals of the board. At 2 pm, students can log onto jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in to check the result.

Here's how you can check the result online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in / jacresults.com

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for JAC 8th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Verify and submit the details

Step 5: Your JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep it for future reference.

It is learnt that the result will also be available via Result checking mobile applications available on PlayStore.