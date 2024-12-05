Advertisement
HEMANT SOREN

Jharkhand Cabinet To Take Oath Today; Governor likely To Swear In Ministers

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will swear in the ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jharkhand Cabinet To Take Oath Today; Governor likely To Swear In Ministers

After Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister, the council of ministers of the JMM-led governmen will take oath on Thursday, officials said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will swear in the ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

As per the Raj Bhavan, the swearing-in ceremony will start with Protem Speaker Stephen Marandi taking the oath around noon.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur infromed that the list has been finalised and would be sent to the governor by Soren.

"Everything has been finalised. The list will be sent to the governor by the CM. It is an alliance government. We have fought together. People elected us and we will work together for the development of the state," he said.

