Jharkhand civil services main exam registration from Nov 16 at jpsc.gov.in, here’s all you need to know

New Delhi: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Saturday (November 13, 2021) informed that the registration for the Jharkhand combined civil services main exam, which is scheduled to be held in January, 2022, will begin on November 16.

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims and wish to sit in the examinations need to note that the main exam registration will take place on the official website of the Commission till December 15.

Candidates will have to register for the exam by logging in to the portal on the official website and upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Important points to note as per the notification released by the JPSC:

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the prelims.

The prelims result for the examination was declared on November 2.

The JPSC had conducted the prelims exam on September 19.

The main examination will consist of written exam and interview.

The written exam will consist of 6 papers.

The selection list for the interview test willl be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks.

Candidates need to note that the total marks for interview test would be 100 and there will be no minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

The commission is looking to fill up to 252 vacancies in various departments and organisations through this exam.

Live TV