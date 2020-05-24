हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajendra Singh

Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies aged 75

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief.

Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies aged 75
Picture: Twitter@KPatelINC

New Delhi: Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Rajendra Prasad Singh died aged 75 in New Delhi on Sunday (May 24, 2020) following a brief illness, said family sources.

Singh was suffering from a lung infection and died at 12:30 in a hospital in the national capital, his personal assistant Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said, as reported by PTI news agency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and said, "Saddened to hear the news of the death of senior Congress leader and former Minister of Jharkhand Rajendra Singh. My condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief."

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Saddened to hear the news of passing away of Bermo's MLA and Congress' senior leader Shri Rajendra Singh ji. Jharkhand has lost a hard-working and a sachha sevak today."

Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Jharkhand Minister, Rajendra Singh ji. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family members and supporters to bear the loss."

Several other political and trade union leaders expressed grief at Singh's death.

The MLA from Bermo constituency began his political career in the early 1960s.

