Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh dies aged 75

New Delhi: Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Rajendra Prasad Singh died aged 75 in New Delhi on Sunday (May 24, 2020) following a brief illness, said family sources.

Singh was suffering from a lung infection and died at 12:30 in a hospital in the national capital, his personal assistant Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said, as reported by PTI news agency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and said, "Saddened to hear the news of the death of senior Congress leader and former Minister of Jharkhand Rajendra Singh. My condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief."

झारखंड के वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व मंत्री राजेंद्र सिंह जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुःख हुआ। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के साथ है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2020

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Saddened to hear the news of passing away of Bermo's MLA and Congress' senior leader Shri Rajendra Singh ji. Jharkhand has lost a hard-working and a sachha sevak today."

बेरमो से विधायक एवं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय श्री राजेन्द्र सिंह जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर मन आहत है। आज झारखण्ड ने एक कर्मठ नेता और सच्चा सेवक खो दिया। परमात्मा उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर परिवारजनों को इस दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 24, 2020

Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Jharkhand Minister, Rajendra Singh ji. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family members and supporters to bear the loss."

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior Congress leader and former #Jharkhand Minister, Rajendra Singh ji. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family members and supporters to bear the loss. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 24, 2020

Several other political and trade union leaders expressed grief at Singh's death.

The MLA from Bermo constituency began his political career in the early 1960s.