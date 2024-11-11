Jharkhand Converted Into 'Dharmashala' For Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath

RANCHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of converting Jharkhand into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Adityanath, who addressed four rallies on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling, said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for "treatment" of mafia, stone pelters and those spreading anarchy and creating disturbances in festivals.

"Jharkhand has been converted into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy," he claimed. Addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa, the BJP leader said, "Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to safe rahege (If divided, we will be wiped out; if united, we will remain safe)." Adityanath alleged that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand fuelled corruption, anarchy and looting of natural resources.

In an apparent reference to the families of Hemant Soren, Lalu Prasad and the Gandhi family, he alleged that “three families” in Ranchi, Patna and Delhi indulged in loot and corruption for their own prosperity. "Natural wealth is being plundered under the JMM-led regime, labourers are forced to migrate from Jharkhand and farmers are committing suicide," the UP chief minister alleged.

He said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for "giving tickets to stone pelters and mafioso to Yamraj's home" on the lines of UP.

"People are not being allowed to celebrate festivals peacefully under the JMM-led regime in Jharkhand," he alleged. He claimed that the BJP is the "only party that can guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youth".

Addressing another rally in Hussainabad in Palamu district, Adityanath said, "Hussainabad should be renamed as 'Ram Nagar'." “During Ram Mandir construction, they used to threaten that Ram Mandir will lead to blood bath, I used to say not even a mosquito will be killed,” he said claiming that UP has prospered during his regime.

“We faced insults in Kashi, Matura when we were divided. Ek rahenge to safe rahenge,” he said. "Jharkhand's daughters are under threat due to 'Love Jihad' and only BJP can give a befitting reply to it," Aditynath said. Crime against women increased in five years while sand, cattle, forest and land mafia were active in Jharkhand under JMM-led dispensation, he alleged.

“The BJP alone under PM Modi can give the guarantee of daughters safety in Jharkhand,” he said urging them to reject the JMM-led alliance which could not kick out infiltrators, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from Jharkhand. The BJP leader alleged that the JMM-led alliance never respected ‘Hindu Aastha' and had no respect for Birsa Munda and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The ruling coalition considered tribals as their vote and property banks, he claimed. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while votes will be counted on November 23.