Jharkhand Election 2024: 528 Candidates In Fray For 38 Seats In 2nd Phase

RANCHI: Altogether 528 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of Jharkhand assembly polls after 32 aspirants withdrew their nominations on Friday, an election official said. In all, 38 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on November 20.

Initially, 634 aspirants submitted nomination papers from October 22 to 29, but after scrutiny, 74 nominations were rejected. On Friday, 32 candidates withdrew their papers leaving 528 nominees in the fray, Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar said.

Dhanwar assembly constituency registered the highest number of candidates at 24, while Deoghar recorded the lowest at 7, he said. In 2019, 583 candidates from 38 seats contested the polls.

Disgruntled BJP leader and former Jharkhand minister Satyanand Jha 'Batul' also withdrew his nomination on Friday, reportedly following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who urged him to step aside in favour of the BJP.

The elections to the 81-member assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes to take place on November 23. In all, 1,211 candidates are vying for the 81 assembly seats.

For the first round, 683 candidates, including 73 women and one transgender, are set to contest 43 seats. Since the announcement of the elections, authorities have seized Rs 135.70 crore in cash and goods.

Kumar said 24 FIRs have been filed for violations of the Model Code of Conduct, with appropriate actions being taken.