Jharkhand Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Releases Manifesto; Promises To Increase Reservation, Ration Quota

Jharkhand Election 2024: With barely a week to go for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election, INDIA bloc parties - Congress, JMM, RJD, Left today released their joint poll manifesto, betting big on reservation, ration and jobs. The Congress-led bloc with JMM being the major player in Jharkhand, promised seven guarantees to counter the BJP.

The INDIA bloc promised to increase reservations to 28 per cent for STs, 12 per cent for SCs and 27 per cent for OBCs in the state. The ruling alliance also promised to increase the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 450 in Jharkhand.

To woo the young voters, the INDIA bloc promised 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor.

"INDIA bloc will ensure 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while jointly releasing the manifesto with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav.

The seven guarantees are:

Increase in reservation - 28% for STs, 12% for SCs and 27% for OBCs

Maiya Samman Rashi - Rs 2,500 per month for women head of the family

Education - To set up 24 engineering, 24 medical and 24 university in the state along with one degree college in each district.

Kisan Kalyan - Rs 3,200 MSP for paddy and 50% increase in MSP for other agri products.

Jobs and Health: 10 lakhs new jobs and worth Rs 15 lakh health insurance.

Khatiyaan: The agri land tax (khatiyan) as per the 1932 khatiyan law

Food Security: 7kg ration per person and LPG cylinder for Rs 450 each

Kharge said, "Whenever we talk about any guarantees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately criticises it... PM Modi came here and during his speech, he mentioned my name and said that there is no reliability of Congress's guarantees...Congress fulfills all its guarantees but Modi's guarantees never get fulfilled."

Soren said, "After this election, the coming government will move forward with the guarantees that we have launched today." Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.