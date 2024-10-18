Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing; BJP To Contest 68 Seats, AJSU 10, JDU 2, LJP 1

RANCHI: Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his pleasure over the seat-sharing agreement in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and said that NDA would form the government in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It is perfect seat sharing and we are winning and NDA is forming the government."

He also announced that the BJP will contest the upcoming assembly elections in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). According to the current agreement, AJSU will contest 10 seats, JDU on 2 seats, LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra, and BJP will contest the remaining 68 seats.

"In Jharkhand, BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest the elections together. An agreement has also been reached on seat sharing and candidates will be announced soon. We will take a sigh of relief only after ending the misrule of INDI bloc's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress," Chouhan said in a press conference.

Earlier the Election Commission announced that Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases in assembly polls to be held on November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted in the two states on November 23. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters.

In the 2020 assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 25 and Congress won 16. In the 2014 assembly election in Jharkhand, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 and Congress won only 6.