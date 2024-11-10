Advertisement
Jharkhand Elections: PM Modi To Hold 'Historic' 3 KM Roadshow In Ranchi Today

Prime Minister Modi will hold a 'historic' 3 km roadshow in Ranchi today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in Ranchi on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Modi will hold a 'historic' 3 km roadshow in Ranchi.

"PM Modi will hold a historic 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to show up. It will be a historic moment," Sarma said, ANI reported.

A number of senior BJP leaders will also join the roadshow.

Last week, PM Modi addressed rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.

 

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.
A total of 2.6 crore voters, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters, are eligible to cast their votes.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19, and Congress secured just 6 seats.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK