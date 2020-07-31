Jharkhand extends lockdown restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

Ranchi: As India entered phase three of Unlock, the Jharkhand government has ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions in the state outside containment zones, up to August 31, due to COVID-19 cases.

The order will come into effect from August 1. Meanwhile, Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.

The order said that "All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted."

The new order also states that regular visits will be made in the house of people who are under home quarantine to keep checking their health condition.

Jharkhand has so far reported 5,728 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.