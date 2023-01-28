topStoriesenglish2566504
Jharkhand: Two Doctors Among Five Killed in Dhanbad Nursing Home Fire

As per the information provided by an official, a fire in a private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad claimed five lives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

In a tragic incident, a fire at a private nursing home claimed the lives of at least five people, including two doctors in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. As per the information provided by an official, the fire broke out early this morning on Saturday. The deceased in the incident have been identified as the owner of the medical establishment, Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife, Dr Prema Hazra, their nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

As per the official, the fire started from the storeroom of the nursing home-cum-private house at around 2 am. However, the cause of the fire has not been determined yet. The medical establishment is located in the Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi.

Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, "At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway." Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

This is a developing story.

