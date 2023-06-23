Jharkhand Government BIG Job Update: BUMPER VACANCIES! 901 Positions Open In JSSC JHSCCE 2023, Registration Begin

JSSC JHSCCE 2023 Registration Begins: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recently released advertisements for bumper recruitment on various positions. The latest information regarding these recruitments reveals that the registrations have commenced. JSSC opened the application link from yesterday, i.e., June 20. Candidates interested in applying for these vacancies can visit the official website and fill out the form. These positions will be filled through the Jharkhand Municipal Service Competitive Exam, and the application process has started for the same.

Here's the Last Date for JSSC JHSCCE 2023 Registration

Candidates have until July 19 to apply. The deadline for form submission is July 19, 2023. Only online applications will be accepted. Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in.

Vacancy Details for JSSC JHSCCE Jobs 2023

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 901 positions will be filled, and the details are as follows:

1. Garden Inspector – 12 positions

2. Veterinary Officer – 10 positions

3. Sanitary and Food Inspector – 24 positions

4. Sanitary Supervisor – 645 positions

5. Revenue Inspector – 164 positions

6. Legal Assistant – 46 positions

Who Can Apply at JSSC JHSCCE Jobs 2023

The educational qualifications required for these vacancies vary according to the positions. It is advisable to check the detailed notice on the official website for specific requirements and further information. As for the age limit, candidates between 21 and 35 years are eligible to apply. Reserved categories will receive relaxation in the age limit as per government rules. For detailed information, candidates will need to visit the official website and refer to the provided notices. Generally, candidates with a graduation degree in the relevant field are eligible to apply.

Application Fee At JSSC JHSCCE Jobs 2023

Candidates are required to pay a fee of INR 100 to apply for this examination. The selection process will consist of multiple stages. Firstly, a written examination will be conducted, followed by a DV (Document Verification) round. Once all stages are cleared, the final selection will be made.