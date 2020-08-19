Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Jharkhand’s Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday (August 18) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Gupta took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged all who have come in contact with him in the past week to get themselves tested. The Congress leader also requested everyone to stay at home in order to remain safe from coronavirus.

“I got my corona checked today, the report has come positive. In the last few days, people who have come in contact with me are requested to get their investigation done,” he said in tweet.

सभी राज्यवासियों को जोहार, मैंने आज अपना कोरोना जांच कराया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई हैं।विगत कुछ दिनों में जो भी लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जांच करा लें।

आप सभी से अनुरोध हैं घर पर रहे सुरक्षित रहें। — Banna Gupta (@BannaGupta76) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto also said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mahto said that he got tested for COVID-19 after noticing certain symptoms and is currently in home quarantine.

जोहार

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, कोविड-19 के शुरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है. पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उन सभी से अनुरोध है कि आप अपना कोविड-19 टेस्ट करा लें. — Sudesh Mahto (@SudeshMahtoAJSU) August 18, 2020

It is to be noted that Mahto’s party was a part of the previous Raghubar Das-led government in Jharkhand. However, it snapped ties with the BJP before 2019 Assembly poll and contested election alone, winning only two seats.

Jharkhand has registered over 24,000 coronavirus cases so far and over 250 people have lost their lives due to the deadly viral disease in the state. Over 15,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in Jharkhand so far.