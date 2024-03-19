NewsIndia
Jharkhand MLA Sita Soren Resigns From JMM, May Join BJP For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Sita Soren resigned on Tuesday from all party positions. She also quit from the Jharkhand State Assembly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MLA from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sita Soren resigned on Tuesday from all party positions. She also quit from the Jharkhand State Assembly. According to Zee News TV sources, Sita can join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Soren is sister-in-law of ex-Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She is a three-time MLA from the party JMM.

Sita Soren's departure from the JMM occurred amidst heightened political turmoil in Jharkhand.

