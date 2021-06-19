Jharkhand on high alert amid third COVID-19 wave threat

New Delhi: Amid a possibility of a third COVID-19 wave hitting the country, the Jharkhand government is on high alert and has started preparations at the suggestion of the experts.

The state government released a detailed document to deal with the possibility of the third wave, which is likely to lead to an increased number of infections among children, PTI reported.

"Experts suggest that the Coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications. With the inputs received from the experts, the state government of Jharkhand is on high alert regarding this matter. Efforts are being undertaken to enhance and up-grade the existing medical infrastructure," an official statement read.

Among its various measures to stem the effects of the third coronavirus wave, the government is also working on spreading awareness among people, particularly parents.

"Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas, this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. The government is also working on generating awareness among people. Along with the preparedness of the government to deal with this potential threat, parents are also expected to discharge their responsibilities," the official release added.

In the book titled 'Manuals for Preparation, Prevention and Planning for Covid-19, Third Wave in Jharkhand, the Way Forward', detailed protective measures are also mentioned to avoid infection in children, including paying close attention to their hygiene.

Apprising of the common symptoms to be expected in children which includes fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, the statement said that as kids might not be able to explain their symptoms, the parents need to be on alert.

Meanwhile, as per Reuters poll of medical experts, the third wave of coronavirus infections is likely to hit India by October.

On Friday, 146 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Jharkhand, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,095. The total tally reached 3,44,129, while the active cases stand at 1,946 active cases, a health bulletin said.

