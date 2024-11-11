Jharkhand Phase-1 Roundup: Curtains Come Down On Campaigning For 43 Of 81 Assembly Seats

RANCHI: Curtains came down on Monday on campaigning for 43 of the total 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand going to the polls on November 13 during the first phase of elections. Star campaigners of both the NDA and INDIA bloc including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and others canvassed for their respective party nominees during the campaigning.

A total of 1.37 crore voters out of the total 2,60 crore are eligible to participate in the voting on November 13. Altogether 683 candidates - 609 men, 73 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in 43 seats, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said. Out of the 43, 17 seats are reserved for general, 20 for scheduled tribes and 6 seats for scheduled castes.

A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections. Out of them, 12,716 booths are located in rural areas and 2,628 booths in urban areas. Kumar said all preparations for voting have been completed and on Monday, polling personnel have been sent to 194 polling stations. Polling personnel will be sent to the 31 remaining booths on Tuesday.

In the first phase, voting will be held on November 13 from 7 am to 5 pm. However, in 950 booths, the voting time will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to vote. The responsibility of the entire voting process at 1,152 polling stations will be in the hands of women, Kumar said, adding that 24 booths will be manned by handicapped people.

He said since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, a total of Rs 179.14 crore worth of illegal material and cash has been seized.

Till Monday, 54 cases have been registered for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Both the NDA and INDIA bloc pulled out all the stops to ensure their victories in the upcoming elections with the former concentrating on “infiltration, corruption and scams” while the latter focused on tribal rights and welfare issues and how they were being harassed.

Prime Minister Modi did a mega road show in Ranchi on Sunday which attracted huge crowds. Apart from PM and other senior leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is BJP's election co-in-charge and several CMs of the saffron party-ruled states did intensive campaigning. JMM executive president and state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and JMM legislator Kalpana Soren addressed multiple rallies.

Key factors that are likely to influence the election include the BJP's central welfare schemes and the arrest and subsequent bail of Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ruling alliance claims the arrest was politically motivated, as Soren was detained in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the contest was close, with the JMM winning 30 seats and the BJP securing 25, down from 37 in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority with 47 seats. Currently, the strength of the assembly stands at 74, with the JMM-led ruling alliance comprising 44 members — 26 from the JMM, 17 from Congress, and one from RJD.