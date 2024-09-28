Jharkhand Polls: BJP Seat Sharing With AJSU, JD(U) Almost Final, Says Himanta

The BJP is gearing up for the Jharkhand assembly polls. While it was earlier expected that the BJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest the polls together, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Janta Dal (United) will also be a part of the alliance. Sarma, who is also the BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge along with AJSU president Sudesh Mahto held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah this evening to finalize seat sharing.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In the elections, there will be an alliance with Janta Dal (U) and AJSU Party. The seat sharing is almost final. Discussion for 1-2 seats is pending. We will announce the alliance after the Pitru Paksha ends."

Sarma stated that a formal announcement regarding this matter will be made after the conclusion of 'Pitri Paksha,' which ends on October 2. The elections for Jharkhand's 81-member assembly are scheduled to take place later this year.

जिस दिन JMM-Cong झारखंड में घुसपैठियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू कर देगा, उस दिन मैं इस मुद्दे पर बात करना बंद कर दूँगा। pic.twitter.com/tQZx72WMEX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2024

Regarding Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, requesting assistance for an in-depth investigation into the deaths of recruitment aspirants during physical tests for excise personnel, Sarma emphasized that the investigation should be conducted by the state government.

The incident reportedly claimed the lives of 15 aspirants who participated in the physical assessments. The BJP has criticized Soren's administration, accusing it of mismanagement and holding the government responsible for the fatalities during the recruitment drive.

"As the deaths took place in Jharkhand, the first responsibility of investigation lies with the state government. If the chief minister thinks an extensive investigation is required, he should write to the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court for a judicial probe. We will welcome this," Sarma said.

Expressing concern over alleged infiltration into Jharkhand, Sarma said that 'infiltrators have hijacked' the state.