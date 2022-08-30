New Delhi: The MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) were taken to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to prevent BJP's possible poaching attempt amid the ongoing political crisis in the state. According to reports, a chartered flight carried about 40 MLAs to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

"This is not a surprising move. It happens in politics. We are ready to face any situation," news agency PTI quoted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as saying after he dropped the MLAs at the airport.

The legislators reportedly started from Soren's residence in two buses and Soren himself was on the front seat of one of them.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. Soren's JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to "poach" MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner "similar to Maharashtra".

It is noteworthy that following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents accused the governor of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" announcing a decision on the CM's membership of the legislature.

A meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet is scheduled on September 1.

(With agency inputs)