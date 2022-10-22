Jharkhand: Software engineer picked up from road, beaten up and GANG-RAPED in Chaibasa, 10 booked

After a software engineer was picked up from the road and beaten up, allegations of gang-rape arose in Jharkhand's Chaibasa. Police have already filed an FIR against 10 people suspected to be involved in this incident. According to police sources, the victims belong to the tribal community. The incident took place on the evening of October 20. The young woman was standing on the street talking to a friend. Allegedly, at that time 8-10 people came and surrounded the two of them. Beat the friend and force the girl into a car. She was also beaten and gang-raped after being taken to a secluded place.

The police also learned from the victim that after gang-raping her, the accused left her at a secluded place and fled. While leaving, snatched the girl's phone, money bag. After this incident, the young woman somehow reached home. Tell the family members everything. After that they went to the police station and lodged a complaint of kidnapping and gang rape.

Chaibasa police said that search is on for the accused. They will be arrested soon. Police have recorded the survivor’s statement in the case.