Jharkhand Woman Officer Caught Taking Bribe In Her First Posting, Arrested

Mithali Sharma, a woman officer of the cooperative department in Jharkhand, was nabbed by the Hazaribagh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe from a local organization

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Mithali Sharma, a woman officer of the cooperative department in Jharkhand, was nabbed by the Hazaribagh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe from a local organization. She had joined as an assistant registrar in Koderma eight months ago in her first posting.

The ACB team arrested her on July 7 while she was taking Rs 10,000 as the first part of the Rs 20,000 bribe she had demanded from the Koderma Vyapar Sahyog Samiti. She had threatened to take action against them for some irregularities she had found during a surprise inspection.

A member of the samiti, Rameshwar Prasad Yadav, had lodged a complaint with the ACB DG after she asked for the bribe. The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap to catch her red-handed.

The video and photos of her taking the bribe have gone viral on social media, triggering outrage. She was taken to Hazaribagh by the ACB team for further action, while an inquiry into the matter is on. An ACB official said that Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

