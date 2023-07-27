Jharkhand Woman Thrashed, Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Alleged Love Affair

Giridih: Amid outrage over the Manipur naked women parade viral video, a 26-year-old woman was tied to a tree after being thrashed and stripped in Jharkhand's Giridih district over an alleged love affair. The woman was later rescued by the police and admitted to a local hospital. According to police, four accused, including her lover, his father, mother and stepmother, have been arrested, a police officer said.

The incident took place in a village in Saria police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Bagodar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had a love affair with a man. However, his father and his father's two wives hatched a conspiracy to teach the woman a lesson. Accordingly, they asked the man to call her to his residence on Wednesday night."



"As she reached the house, all four of them took her to a nearby forest, where she was thrashed and her clothes torn off. Then, the woman was tied to a tree with pieces of her torn clothes, and left there assuming that she would die overnight," he added.

After being rescued, the woman narrated the incident to the police. Based on her statement, the four have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, he added.