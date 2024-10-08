Jind vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Dr. Krishan Lal Middha and Mahabir Gupta total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result

Jind Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Details: Assembly elections will be held in October this year. Voting will take place on October 5 and results of the Jind Assembly election will be declared on October 8, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcement.

Jind Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details

Voting Date

The Jind Assembly constituency is set to go to polls on October 5, 2024. This election will occur in a single phase, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Result Announcement Date

Following the polling, the results for the Jind Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared on October 8, 2024. This timeline allows for prompt evaluation of voter preferences in this pivotal constituency.

Candidates for the 2024 Elections

A range of major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and others, have put forth their candidates for the upcoming elections in Jind. The candidates contesting from this constituency include Dr. Krishan Lal Middha from the BJP, Mahavir Gupta representing Congress, Wazir Dhanda from the AAP, Dharam Pal Tanwar from the JJP, and Narender Nath Sharma from the INLD. Each candidate brings unique perspectives and agendas, making this a highly competitive election.

Previous Election Results: 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Dr. Krishan Lal Middha from the BJP emerged victorious, securing 58,370 votes. He defeated Mahavir Gupta from the JJP, who garnered 45,862 votes. This result demonstrated the BJP's stronghold in the Jind constituency.

Previous Election Results: 2014

The 2014 Assembly elections presented a different scenario. Dr. Hari Chand Middha of the INLD won the seat, defeating BJP candidate Surinder Singh Barwala by a margin of 2,257 votes. Dr. Hari Chand secured 31,631 votes, while Surinder Singh received 29,374 votes. This shift in voter sentiment highlights the dynamic nature of political allegiance in Jind.

As the Jind constituency prepares for the upcoming election, the focus remains on candidate performance, party strategies, and voter turnout to shape the future political landscape of Haryana.