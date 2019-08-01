Jittery Pakistan to rake up India's decision to put additional troops in J&K at global forum

Islamabad: Worried with Narendra Modi government's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troopers in Jammu and Kashmir, a jittery Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue on the global forum.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this after briefing the parliamentary committee on Kashmir affairs. Qureshi raised questions over the step taken by India, according to Pakistani media reports.

"India`s war mood is worrisome. They (India) have sent 10,000 more soldiers to Jammu and Kashmir. This is a violation of human rights. India is not ready for talks or mediation. This is a weird situation," Pakistan's Foreign Minister said.

Qureshi also said that Pakistan would not let India change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are planning to raise the Kashmir issue before the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs in the world," he added.

"The ceasefire violations by India show its hostile attitude. It is a threat to regional peace," he said.

The worrisome reactions from the Pakistan Foreign Minister came days after it was reported that the Home Ministry has decided to send an additional 10,000 troops to Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the security apparatus and the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.

The Defence Ministry sources said that the government has decided to move an additional 10,000 troops of the central armed paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir further strengthen the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.

The decision was taken soon after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval returned from a two-day visit to Kashmir Valley during which he reviewed the law and order situation in the state. It may be recalled that J&K continues to remain under the President's Rule.

Doval, during his two-day visit to the state, met senior state government officials and top Army commanders who briefed him about the ground situation there.

But, the Center's decision was criticised by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who said that the move will create an environment of fear among the J&K residents.

''Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy,'' the PDP leader said.

Around 40,000 additional central armed paramilitary forces were earlier deployed by the Centre for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra and the safety of thousands of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

(With IANS Inputs)